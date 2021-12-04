Advertisement

Community leaders renew efforts to rename street after former Brazos County leader

The late Brazos County Commissioner Carey Cauley Jr
The late Brazos County Commissioner Carey Cauley Jr(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community members along 21st Street near Downtown Bryan have formed an online petition to rename the street to Carey Cauley Jr. Street after the late Precinct 4 Brazos County Commissioner.

Community members presented a plan to the Bryan city council in 2020 but the effort stalled.

Cauley served as Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years and over 15 years as president of the Brazos County NAACP. Cauley helped spearhead many buildings and organizations around the community, including the Boys and Girls Club, The Brazos Valley African American Museum, and played a vital role in making the Brazos County Expo center what it is today.

After his death in 2009, Cauley’s wife, Irma Cauley, took over his seat on the Commissioners Court and has served ever since. Cauley announced in September her intent not to seek reelection to the commissioner’s court. Community members say with Mrs. Cauley’s retirement pending, now is the time to move forward with renaming the street.

“It’s so important not to forget those who came before, not to forget those who had more struggles than what we’re having right now as far as racial equality,” said petition organizer Janet Dudding. " We have to honor that memory and to honor those efforts going forward.”

City leaders say in order to rename a street all residents and business owners along the affected road must agree to the name change.

To view or sign the petition, click here.

https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/rename-21st-in-bryan-texas-carey-cauley-jr-street?share=87a6f6a4-fca4-4ad6-bd84-48108c6d4fa7&source=c.fwd&utm_source=c.fwd

Posted by National Association for the Advancement of Colored People - Brazos County on Sunday, November 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Dozens of reptiles including snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions, and turtles were found inside...
Bryan firefighters save dozens of reptiles inside smoke-filled duplex
Lauren Smith, a correctional officer, was arrested after reportedly taking pills into a Bryan...
Correctional officer arrested after reportedly taking pills into Bryan prison unit
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Christmas tree in Downtown Bryan
Looking for some holiday spirit? Brazos County gets festive for first weekend in December
The new Legends Event Center is taking shape.
Progress continues at Bryan’s Midtown Park, BigShots opening soon
Alan Martin Vanegas has an outstanding warrant from the Brazos Co. Sheriff's Office
Man wanted on aggravated assault of a child charges in Brazos County
100 mattresses will be given to students this month.
College Station ISD Education Foundation working on mattress drive for students