Community leaders renew efforts to rename street after former Brazos County leader

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community members along 21st Street near Downtown Bryan have formed an online petition to rename the street to Carey Cauley Jr. Street after the late Precinct 4 Brazos County Commissioner.

Community members presented a plan to the Bryan city council in 2020 but the effort stalled.

Cauley served as Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years and over 15 years as president of the Brazos County NAACP. Cauley helped spearhead many buildings and organizations around the community, including the Boys and Girls Club, The Brazos Valley African American Museum, and played a vital role in making the Brazos County Expo center what it is today.

After his death in 2009, Cauley’s wife, Irma Cauley, took over his seat on the Commissioners Court and has served ever since. Cauley announced in September her intent not to seek reelection to the commissioner’s court. Community members say with Mrs. Cauley’s retirement pending, now is the time to move forward with renaming the street.

“It’s so important not to forget those who came before, not to forget those who had more struggles than what we’re having right now as far as racial equality,” said petition organizer Janet Dudding. " We have to honor that memory and to honor those efforts going forward.”

“I think it’s a great idea to honor Mr. Cauley for his service to Brazos County. The city has a policy in place for renaming streets, and I think it’s important that the citizens of 21st Street have a say in this process, since their addresses are going to be the ones affected by it.”

City leaders say in order to rename a street all residents and business owners along the affected road must agree to the name change.

To view or sign the petition, click here.

