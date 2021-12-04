Advertisement

Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store

Slain officer leaves behind wife, three children
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with three children.(Mesquite Police Department/KWTX Graphic)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM– The Mesquite Police Department has identified the officer killed in a shooting on Friday as Richard Lee Houston II.

On the afternoon of December 3, Houston responded to a disturbance call on the 1500 block of Belt Line Rd. in Mesquite. During the stop, the suspect shot Houston multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities believe that Houston never fired a shot and have not yet disclosed the name of the suspect or what the nature of the disturbance was.

Houston and the suspect were both taken to Baylor Scott & White. Houston was pronounced deceased at about 2:11 p.m. The suspect remains in critical condition.

Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with three children. He was hired by the Mesquite Police Department on January 8, 2001. He graduated from Section 153 of the Basic Course in Applied Police Science was named Valedictorian of his class.

Houston’s assignments included serving in the Operations Bureau as a Patrol Officer, on the SWAT Team for more than 10 years, and in Criminal Investigations handling Burglary and Theft, Homeland Security, and Juvenile/Gang cases. He also earned a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer License and Instructor Proficiency Certificate.

Officer Houston received a Certificate of Merit in April 2021 for his heroic actions assisting the Garland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the arrest of three suspects of a stolen car used in various crimes and he prevented a suicide attempt by one of the suspects during the apprehension efforts.

His recognitions during his Mesquite Police Department career include:• 48 Letters of Commendation• 2 Life Saving Awards• 1 Police Commendation Bar• Citizens Police Academy Officer of the Month Award in August 2018

Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said, “This was a senseless act of violence. Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.”

