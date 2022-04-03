Advertisement

One killed in shooting at off-campus party in Waco

The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a early morning shooting in Waco on Sunday.

According to Waco P.D., Baylor students were having a party at 2300 S. 2nd Street when a man, who wasn’t invited, showed up started threatening people with a gun.

Later on in the morning, another man showed up to the residence and shot and killed the original aggressor.

Police say the deceased is not a Baylor student but have not identified him further.

The shooting is being ruled as a homicide, and police are not calling the shooter an aggressor or a suspect at this time.

Police are attempting to get in contact with the shooter and are asking witnesses in the area to come forward if they have any information.

