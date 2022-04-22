Sam Houston’s Herbst named WAC Women’s Golf Player of the Year
DENVER – The 2021-22 All-WAC teams have been named following a vote of the WAC’s head coaches. Sam Houston’s Jennifer Herbst was named WAC Player of the Year, Seattle U’s Rivekka Jumagulova was named WAC Freshman of the Year and NM State’s Danny Bowen repeated as WAC Coach of the Year.
Herbst earns honors after leading the WAC in stroke average throughout the season, finishing with a 71.87 average through 30 rounds. In addition, she boasted the top round of the 2022 WAC Championship, firing a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to tie for third among individuals. Om 10 events, she finished in the top-10 eight times, the top-5 five times and she posted one tournament win.
Jumagulova was named WAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Redhawks this season. Unable to compete in the 2022 WAC Championship due to illness, she posted a 73.70 stroke average through 27 rounds. She was the individual medalist at the 2021 Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational and posted three other top-10 finishes on the season.
Bowen earns his third-consecutive WAC Coach of the Year honor after leading the Aggies to their 11th WAC women’s golf title in his fourth season as a head coach. A 2007 graduate of NM State, he helped the men’s golf program win four tournaments, including two conference championships. Bowen was a three-time conference first team honoree and was also invited to participate in the NCAA West Regional Golf Tournament as an individual on two separate occasions.
Herbst led the way on the All-WAC first team, where she was joined by teammates Zulaikah Nasser and Leah Alberto. Grand Canyon’s Siri Patchana, California Baptist’s Jocelyn Chee Yi Min, NM State duo Alison Gastelum and Amelia McKee and Seattle U’s Samantha Bruce made up the rest of the first team.
The All-WAC second team was led by Jumagulova and she was joined by teammate Keisha Lugito, as well as Grand Canyon’s Constanza Guerrero, Payton Fehringer and Alexis Linam, California Baptist’s Sofia Chabon, and Utah Valley duo Leighton Shosted and Victoria Estrada.
2021-22 All-WAC Teams
First Team All-WAC
Leah Alberto, Sam Houston
Samantha Bruce, Seattle U
Jocelyn Chee Yi Min, California Baptist
Alison Gastelum, NM State
Jennifer Herbst, Sam Houston
Amelia McKee, NM State
Zulaikah Nasser, Sam Houston
Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon
Second Team All-WAC
Sofia Chabon, California Baptist
Victoria Estrada, Utah Valley
Payton Fehringer, Grand Canyon
Constanza Guerrero, Grand Canyon
Alexis Linam, Grand Canyon
Keisha Lugito, Seattle U
Rivekka Jumagulova, Seattle U
Leighton Shosted, Utah Valley