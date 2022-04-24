Advertisement

Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush stopped in College Station Saturday during their book tour. The two recently released their children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood.”

The book highlights the importance of sisterhood and togetherness. The sisters believe strong sisterhood is important with those in your family and friends who are like chosen family. The book also talks about service and the importance of using that superpower for good.

The main character of the book is named Emma, and she was inspired by the Bush sisters’ mother, the former First Lady Laura Bush. Like Emma, Laura Bush is an only child who found support and bravery from her friends who were like sisters.

People of all ages attended the event including Georgia Tate and her family. She and her husband are Aggies and brought their daughter to the event to impart the lessons of sisterhood and service to her.

“I just want her to use her superpowers for good, be a kind person to everyone, not just her sisters or her friends but strangers she meets and help build her community as she grows older,” Tate said.

For more information on the book, click here.

