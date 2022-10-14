College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition change

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council approved to change the definition of shared housing. This is one step in the city’s goal to separate single-family homes and communities from students.

This plan came to the council after tabling a proposal in September so they could speak with developers.

The proposal allows more than four unrelated people to live together, like in an “Aggie shack” or stealth dorm, but would only be allowed in select areas of the city.

Those areas will be determined following the definition change. The council agreed that a committee with stakeholders, community members and others should be included in zoning discussions.

Thursday’s presentation also addressed parking concerns, buffer requirements and development standards after the council said September’s proposal was vague.

Currently, the city prohibits more than four unrelated people from living in a single dwelling unit. In 2022, 115 cases were opened in violation of the limit. Out of those, 19 were found guilty and paid fines up to $421. If those areas were to be zoned into shared housing, they would no longer be in violation of the ordinance.

At the end of October, the council will be presented with another option called middle housing. This would help create and connect walkable communities.

