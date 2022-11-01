College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.

Police say she could be with someone unrelated to her that could be placing her in an unsafe situation.

She’s 5′4″, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600

#MissingChild 14 year old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez has been reported missing to the @CSTXPolice. Please call 979-764-3600 if you have information! pic.twitter.com/DUzlNdbAUw — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 1, 2022

