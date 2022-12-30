Bryan police officer shot Thursday night, gunman remains at large

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the person who shot a Bryan police officer late Thursday night during a traffic stop.

The officer, who survived the shooting, reportedly attempted to perform the traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue in Bryan just before 11:30 p.m.

Bryan police say the driver didn’t immediately stop and continued to drive for a short time before exiting the vehicle and running away. The officer began chasing the driver on foot when the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer who was struck but did not return fire.

The officer was rushed to St. Joseph’s hospital and their condition is described as stable.

The suspect drove away from the area after stealing the police officer’s patrol car. It was later located in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue in Bryan.

Multiple agencies are attempting to locate the suspect, who has not been identified and continue investigating at multiple scenes.

A pickup truck that is likely the suspect’s vehicle was seen being towed away near the area of Carter Creek Parkway and Avondale.

The officer’s name has not been shared publicly by the police department.

