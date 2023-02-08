College Station Police: Spring Loop blocked while officers conduct investgation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may want to find an alternate route if your morning commute takes you along Spring Loop in College Station.

Details are limited, but College Station police say the road is blocked as officers conduct an investigation in the 900 block of Spring Loop.

We are currently on scene in the 900 block of Spring Loop. The roadway is blocked at this time while we work an investigation. pic.twitter.com/KKDq7ie1Gh — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.