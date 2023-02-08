College Station Police: Spring Loop blocked while officers conduct investgation

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may want to find an alternate route if your morning commute takes you along Spring Loop in College Station.

Details are limited, but College Station police say the road is blocked as officers conduct an investigation in the 900 block of Spring Loop.

