Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for kidnapping

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Yates.

Yates is wanted for several charges including kidnapping, violation of a court order, and burglary of a habitation.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered armed, and dangerous and should not be approached. His last known location was Polk County, where he fled on foot.

Call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749 or Leon County Crime Stoppers at 1-844-234-TIPS with any information on Yates.

