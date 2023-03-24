Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for kidnapping

Brandon Yates is wanted for several charges including kidnapping, violation of a court order and burglary of a habitation.
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for Yates, who is wanted for kidnapping
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for Yates, who is wanted for kidnapping(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Yates.

Yates is wanted for several charges including kidnapping, violation of a court order, and burglary of a habitation.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered armed, and dangerous and should not be approached. His last known location was Polk County, where he fled on foot.

Call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749 or Leon County Crime Stoppers at 1-844-234-TIPS with any information on Yates.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex
Plane taken off of land owned by Bryan Business Council
Plane removed off land, pending FAA investigation
College Station police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road...
CSPD investigating deadly crash at Rock Prairie Rd. and Wellborn Rd. intersection
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Officer who killed man during warrant execution to return to duty

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update - March 24
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - March 24
Free Music Friday: Ty Laramore performance
Free Music Friday: Ty Laramore
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Mrs. Vega/Mrs. Valles’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Mrs. Vega/Mrs. Valles’s class