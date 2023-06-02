New year, new gear! Aggieland Outfitters’ checklist helps students get what they need for dorms and game day

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New Student Conferences are in full swing here in College Station and new students making their way to the Texas A&M campus have a lot of planning to do.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters says they have the perfect checklist for new students.

“Here at Aggieland Outfitters, every year, we put this back to school checklist together. We do our local dining guide with local restaurants, but more importantly, we really want to get those homes decorated, you know? Get kids what they need to wear and get game day ready,” says Bodin.

Students who drop by for their free t-shirt can find the back-to-school checklist at both Aggieland Outfitters locations.

“Yeah, they can go through this list. We’ve got great things like sweatshirts, t-shirts, tumblers, rain gear, home signage, you name it!”

Bodin says the list shows what gear is needed for game day like caps, rally towels and clear bags.

Pick up your checklist at Aggieland Outfitters today!

  • University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.
  • George Bush Store Location- 208 George Bush Dr.

