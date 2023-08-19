Residents express concerns over potential Bryan Animal Center relocation

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan is looking at relocating the Bryan Animal Center to another city-owned piece of land.

The property being considered is near Moss Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Street around the area of the East Park neighborhood.

NAACP Brazos County Branch Secretary Ann Boney says that residents weren’t informed of the relocation in their area and didn’t have a chance for their concerns to be heard.

“We were not informed beforehand they were considering it,” Boney said. “We are taxpaying individuals. If you’re going to put something in our neighborhood, surely we should have an open forum so we can voice our opinion on how we feel.”

Councilman Ray Arrington tabled the animal center relocation for the next meeting and says all options are being considered that will benefit the city and the growth of Bryan Animal Center.

There will be a Town Hall on Saturday at 10 a.m. to discuss the potential relocation of the Bryan Animal Center near East Park.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin
National Hurricane Center now monitoring FOUR areas for potential tropical development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
CSPD responds to Regent questioning integrity of student traffic stops

Latest News

Busy roads and packed stores in College Station is a normal occurrence this time of year as the...
Texas A&M Students start their return to campus
Local agencies and fire departments talk wildfire preparations
Busy roads and packed stores in College Station is a normal occurrence this time of year as the...
Texas A&M Students start their return to campus
Ahead of the Texas A&M football season the United Way of the Brazos Valley held its annual...
United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Campaign Kickoff Tailgate