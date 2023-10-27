REACH Project partners with The Rose to bring free mammograms to the Brazos Valley

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - REACH Project is collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, Brazos County Health District and The Rose to ensure that we lose no more of our loved ones to breast cancer.

“The number one way that we can screen and prevent complications or late findings is through mammograms,” Texas A&M University MD Candidate, Sheeva Shahinfar, said.

The Rose offers a Mobile Mammography Program to provide the latest in breast screening technology to communities across Southeast Texas.

“We recently did a survey and found that roughly 70% of women said they would not have received their annual mammogram if it weren’t for our mobile coaches coming to them in their community. The need is there. We want to make it easy. We want to break down those barriers for people in our community,” Community Engagement Navigator, Emily Reis, said.

In memory of Ms. Tonja Mooring, there will be a free screening event happening on Saturday, October 28 at the Brazos County Health Department.

Use this link to register.

