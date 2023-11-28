Local church to hold clothing drive, volunteers and donations needed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in need of clothes or shoes, a local church is holding a clothing drive, just in time for the holidays.

Holy Trinity Worship Ministries will hold its quarterly Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neal Recreation Center Multipurpose Room at 600 N. Randolph Ave in Bryan.

This is a free event for the entire community, especially for those who are in need. They will have clothes, shoes and home goods.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank will be there to provide information to those who could benefit from their services.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist in working the event and/or assisting in the sorting and storing of donations.

Donations are always welcome, and new or gently used items can be dropped off at Morning Star Storage at 425 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan.

You can learn more about Holy Trinity Worship Ministries on Facebook.

