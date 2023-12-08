Federal judge signs judgment to settle Brazos County Jail sexual assault

Brazos County will pay $500,000 to a man who says he was sexually assaulted as a minor when he was detained in the Brazos County Detention Center.
Brazos County will pay $500,000 to a man who says he was sexually assaulted as a minor when he was detained in the Brazos County Detention Center.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A federal judge signed the final judgment against Brazos County in a lawsuit involving the sexual assault of a minor when he was detained in the Brazos County Detention Center.

The county will pay the $500,000 plus post-judgment interest to the victim.

In December 2022, the victim was 17 years old at the time and held on misdemeanor charges that were eventually dropped, according to court documents. The man alleges he was brutally physically and sexually assaulted by three other inmates, who were also 17 at the time of the attack.

After an investigation of the assaults, Brazos County admitted to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) that no jailer entered the area in which the assaults occurred for over five hours. A TCJS report shows the facility was out of compliance with observation checks, according to Dean Malone, a constitutional rights lawyer representing the victim State records show this was a self-admission during an inspection with the TCJS. However, it was not a reason for placing the facility in non-compliance the sheriff’s office said.

Final Judgment Against Brazos County by KBTX on Scribd

