Advertisement

“Life threatening” flooding potential in northern Austin County

Additional 2-4″ over areas with half of foot of rainfall
Radar's estimation of rain that has fallen in Austin County through Monday evening, with more...
Radar's estimation of rain that has fallen in Austin County through Monday evening, with more rain set to fall before the storm rains itself out(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service in Houston is warning of “considerable” flooding in portions of Austin County as a nearly stationary storm continues to dump a prolific amount of rain over one area.

The heaviest portion of the storm has remained just to the north and west of the Highway 36 / FM 159 for the past several hours, dumping a radar-estimated 6-8 inches.

Law enforcement has reported water over roadways, and has closed affected streets in the area until further notice. Several more inches of rain are possible as the storm moves very slowly north and east (almost stationary), which means the flooding potential could get worse before it gets better.

The “Life Threatening” tag on a Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service is one step below a Flash Flood Emergency, which is a relatively rare issuance denoting extreme flooding.

There is also broad rotation being noted with this storm. We will continue to bring updates as more are available, but travel is highly discouraged in Austin County, especially in this area, until, and likely several hours after, this storm has passed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
College Station Police say Lory Anne Weilbacher was arrested and charged with interfering with...
Woman accused of biting police officer during arrest at College Station business
College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday shooting in grocery store parking lot
Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons

Latest News

Drive-By Health Fair event aims to keep seniors health-informed
Drive-By Health Fair event aims to keep seniors health-informed
Violent weekend of crime shines light on mental health and addiction resources available
Violent weekend of crime shines light on mental health and addiction resources available
Dashcam Video: Bryan patrol unit involved in collision
Dashcam Video: Bryan patrol unit involved in collision
Be Remarkable - May 24, 2020
Be Remarkable - May 24, 2020