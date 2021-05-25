“Life threatening” flooding potential in northern Austin County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service in Houston is warning of “considerable” flooding in portions of Austin County as a nearly stationary storm continues to dump a prolific amount of rain over one area.

The heaviest portion of the storm has remained just to the north and west of the Highway 36 / FM 159 for the past several hours, dumping a radar-estimated 6-8 inches.

Law enforcement has reported water over roadways, and has closed affected streets in the area until further notice. Several more inches of rain are possible as the storm moves very slowly north and east (almost stationary), which means the flooding potential could get worse before it gets better.

The “Life Threatening” tag on a Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service is one step below a Flash Flood Emergency, which is a relatively rare issuance denoting extreme flooding.

There is also broad rotation being noted with this storm. We will continue to bring updates as more are available, but travel is highly discouraged in Austin County, especially in this area, until, and likely several hours after, this storm has passed.

7:05pm Radar: Along with the flash flooding -- radar is indicating that rotation is tightening up in this Austin County storm. Folks in and just west of Bellville near the 159 & Hwy 36 interchange need to be paying attention pic.twitter.com/oghlDEqbq1 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 25, 2021

