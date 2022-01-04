Advertisement

RC Slocum announces he is cancer free

(Photo source: tamu.edu)
(Photo source: tamu.edu)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a Facebook post late Monday night, beloved former Texas A&M Head Coach RC Slocum announced he is cancer free.

Slocum was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma last summer, where he underwent chemotherapy until late last year.

In his post on Facebook, he thanked Dr. Nathan Fowler of M.D. Anderson in Houston, and Dr. Juddi Yeh and all the staff at Baylor Scott and White in College Station.

In addition to impacting countless lives around the sporting world, Slocum tallied 123 wins in 14 seasons as the Aggie head coach from 1989-2002. His .865 winning percentage remains the highest in Southwest Conference history.

Today, I had testing done at M.D. Anderson in Houston and met with my doctor there, Dr. Nathan Fowler, Head of the...

Posted by RC Slocum on Monday, January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police are investigating their first shooting of 2022.
College Station police investigating gang-related shooting
Texas A&M University is asking faculty and staff to work from home the first week of January to...
A&M asking faculty and staff to work from home this week due to rising COVID and flu cases
Power outage file photo
BTU restores power to thousands of customers after Monday outage
Robertson County crash
Crash scene cleared on Highway 6 through Robertson County
Texas Ave & Harvey Mitchell Pkwy crash 01/03
Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway back open after morning crash

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
1/4
Tuesday Pinpoint Forecast 1/4
Some medical professionals say this wave of COVID infections appear to be hitting healthcare...
Each COVID surge places more severe strain on healthcare workers, doctor says
Landun Charles and his wife were expecting their first child next month. It’s unclear what...
Former College Station firefighter passes away unexpectedly in Lewisville