Changes should help alleviate traffic at Santa’s Wonderland opening weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gates at Santa’s Wonderland open on Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season. This year local officials are hoping some changes will help alleviate the traffic problems opening weekend saw in 2021.

Traffic from a Texas A&M home football game were partially blamed for the long lines to get into the parking lots. So this year the attraction made some changes done during the offseason which should help.

“They had an engineered traffic plan prepared that included adding deceleration lanes along the feeder road to provide more traffic flow on the feeder,” Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dickey said. “There will also be increased signage at the park this year.”

More parking ticket booths will also be in place this year.

Dickey said deputies will be out at the site to provide support and remind everyone to pay attention to where they may be directing people.

Gates at Santa’s Wonderland open for the season at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. You can learn more about Santa’s Wonderland, including buying tickets and parking, here.

