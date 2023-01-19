RED program aims to teach young drivers good habits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 15 to 25-year-olds. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this age group continuously has the highest fatality and injury rates.

Pamela Todaro lost her son 8 years ago to an impaired driving crash. Now, she’s working to keep other young drivers safe on the roads. “Have talks with your kids now,” she urged parents. “Explain the importance, if you know they’re going to go out and drink with their friends at any point in their life, be able to have that relationship where they’re okay with picking up the phone and calling you to pick them up and get them out of that situation.”

Reality Education for Drivers, also known as “The RED” program, is just one of the many traffic safety and injury prevention programs offered by the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition (BVIPC).

The RED program’s primary goal is to steer young drivers toward safer driving habits and away from possible citations while on the road. Examples of good driving habits may be driving soberly, safely, securely, and within the speed limits.

RED Program Manager, Mary Jo Prince, says the sole purpose of the program is to save lives. “Bottom line is this is about saving lives and helping young people develop good habits,” she said.

The class curriculum is designed to help participants change their attitudes about the choices they make, so in turn, they will want to change their behaviors by making better choices when traveling, either behind the wheel or as passengers.

The RED program is a FREE, one-day class, focusing on traffic safety and injury prevention for drivers ages 15 to 25 who have exhibited unsafe behaviors relative to the highest risks factors: Impaired, Drowsy and Distracted Driving, Speeding, and Seatbelt Misuse.

Standard classes are five hours in length and include information-based presentations, guest speakers, educational resources, interactive discussions about current traffic safety trends, and impactful videos that deliver the realities of actual traffic incidents that have changed lives forever.

To request a RED Program registration form, or for more information, contact Mary Jo Prince at maryjo.prince@ag.tamu.edu or call 979-321-5225, or contact Pam Todaro at pamela.todaro@ag.tamu.edu or call 979-321-5245. Class pre-registrations are required, with Zoom links and additional access information for both Zoom and In-Person classes emailed to registrants the week before the class.

