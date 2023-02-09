Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday.
The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling Thursday.
Watts was arrested in Brazos County in October 2021, and later indicted, on animal cruelty charges. Watts is accused of using a “hotshot” or cattle prod several times as part of treatment for a horse in her care while at Texas A&M.
There is a status hearing set for Feb. 24, 2023, and a trial date of June 26, 2023, in that case.
Watts was named in two previous lawsuits prior to her arrest in 2021.
