Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Ashlee Watts’ license
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. (October 2021)(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday.

The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling Thursday.

Watts was arrested in Brazos County in October 2021, and later indicted, on animal cruelty charges. Watts is accused of using a “hotshot” or cattle prod several times as part of treatment for a horse in her care while at Texas A&M.

There is a status hearing set for Feb. 24, 2023, and a trial date of June 26, 2023, in that case.

Watts was named in two previous lawsuits prior to her arrest in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the...
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response

Latest News

Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
Champion Pizza
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
CSPD and CSFD Chiefs Billy Couch and Jeffery Mann
College Station police, fire chiefs update council on operations & activities