Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday.

The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling Thursday.

Watts was arrested in Brazos County in October 2021, and later indicted, on animal cruelty charges. Watts is accused of using a “hotshot” or cattle prod several times as part of treatment for a horse in her care while at Texas A&M.

There is a status hearing set for Feb. 24, 2023, and a trial date of June 26, 2023, in that case.

Watts was named in two previous lawsuits prior to her arrest in 2021.

