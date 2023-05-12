Starlight music series changing locations due to weather

Starlight Music Series moving indoors this weekend.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Starlight Music Series is moving indoors this weekend. The City of College Station says the move is due to potential weather.

The concert will now be held in the Lincoln Recreation Center gym.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the concert will start at 7 pm.

Ram Herrera with guests Sunny Sauceda and Mariachi Damas de Jalisco will perform acoustic sets.

The city says due to limited space, only 400 guests will be allowed inside.

Concessions will not be available, but guests are allowed to bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks.

Parking is available at the Lincoln Recreation Center and the Wayne Smith ball fields.

