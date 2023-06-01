Bomb threat at Texas A&M apartment complex prompts evacuations

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bomb threat at Texas A&M University forced an immediate evacuation Thursday afternoon.

A CodeMaroon alert went out just before 1:15 p.m., declaring a bomb threat at the White Creek Apartments, an apartment complex located on the west side of campus.

Residents are being told to evacuate immediately. The White Creek Community Center is available for those who need a place to go.

All others are asked to avoid the area.

Limited information is available, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene. This article will be updated when there is more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
Contractor killed in Robertson County power plant explosion
Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night
File Graphic
Texas House swiftly passes property tax bill, abruptly adjourns
Troy Whiteside, 43
Rockdale suspect charged with aggravated assault, attempted capital murder
At least three road rage-related arrests have taken place this month in College Station.
Several road rage incidents reported in College Station this month

Latest News

Missing Brenham teen
Washington County Sheriffs Office looking for missing teen
Historic Preservation Plan
City of Bryan works to preserve its rich history
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 6/1
The Seamless Summer Food Program is keeping kids full with free nutritious meals.
Bryan ISD kicks off their annual Seamless Summer Food Program