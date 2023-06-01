Bomb threat at Texas A&M apartment complex prompts evacuations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bomb threat at Texas A&M University forced an immediate evacuation Thursday afternoon.

A CodeMaroon alert went out just before 1:15 p.m., declaring a bomb threat at the White Creek Apartments, an apartment complex located on the west side of campus.

Bomb Threat at the White Creek Apartments. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately. All others please avoid the area.https://t.co/8YO6nD6mcd — CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) June 1, 2023

Residents are being told to evacuate immediately. The White Creek Community Center is available for those who need a place to go.

All others are asked to avoid the area.

Limited information is available, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene. This article will be updated when there is more information.

