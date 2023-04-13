Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An active shooter threat at Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center has been deemed a hoax, according to Texas A&M Police.

Texas A&M University Police and law enforcement from across Brazos County responded around 10:30 a.m. after a caller said there were mass casualties from an active shooter in a laboratory at the Health Science Center. This follows a trend of other hoax calls that came in today to Baylor University, Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and the Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio.

Police say it was the same caller who reported an active shooter at other Texas universities today.

Swatting calls are a dangerous trend that has been rising among young people across the country. Law enforcement says these hoaxes come with devastating consequences for all involved, and can be charged as a felony.

Currently Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSC Parkway as law enforcement continue their investigation.

KBTX reporters are on scene. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston

Latest News

4/13
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Baylor University
Active shooter threat at Baylor University a ‘hoax’
With the annual spring outlook for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, CSU scientists predict a...
Colorado State: Near/below average hurricane season upcoming
FILE (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
From The Ground Up: Lawmakers discuss 2023 Farm Bill ahead of current bill’s expiration