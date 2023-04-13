Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An active shooter threat at Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center has been deemed a hoax, according to Texas A&M Police.
Texas A&M University Police and law enforcement from across Brazos County responded around 10:30 a.m. after a caller said there were mass casualties from an active shooter in a laboratory at the Health Science Center. This follows a trend of other hoax calls that came in today to Baylor University, Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and the Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio.
Police say it was the same caller who reported an active shooter at other Texas universities today.
Swatting calls are a dangerous trend that has been rising among young people across the country. Law enforcement says these hoaxes come with devastating consequences for all involved, and can be charged as a felony.
Currently Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSC Parkway as law enforcement continue their investigation.
