Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An active shooter threat at Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center has been deemed a hoax, according to Texas A&M Police.

Texas A&M University Police and law enforcement from across Brazos County responded around 10:30 a.m. after a caller said there were mass casualties from an active shooter in a laboratory at the Health Science Center. This follows a trend of other hoax calls that came in today to Baylor University, Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and the Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio.

Police say it was the same caller who reported an active shooter at other Texas universities today.

The report of an active shooter at the Health Science Center is FALSE. There is no threat to campus. The same caller reported an active shooter at other universities today which was also false. pic.twitter.com/rLXAnaAlbS — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) April 13, 2023

Swatting calls are a dangerous trend that has been rising among young people across the country. Law enforcement says these hoaxes come with devastating consequences for all involved, and can be charged as a felony.

Currently Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSC Parkway as law enforcement continue their investigation.

We had a HOAX call come into our 9-1-1 center at approximately 9:45 am that a mass shooting had occurred at Collin College Plano campus. Plano Police and Fire-Rescue response was swift. It was quickly determined to be a false call. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 13, 2023

There was never an actual threat to campus. At that time, the shelter-in-place was lifted after the all-clear was given by FWPD.

We want to commend our safety and security team for taking swift action in notifying the TXWES community and responding in a timely manner. — Texas Wesleyan (@TexasWesleyan) April 13, 2023

#BREAKING Active shooter threat at Baylor University a ‘hoax’ https://t.co/g14IO3KL1g — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) April 13, 2023

