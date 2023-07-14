Texas American Legion Department of Texas awards KBTX Television Station of the Year award

Donnie Tuggle accepted the award during their annual convention in Austin.
Donnie Tuggle accepted the award during their annual convention in Austin.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX is getting statewide recognition for its coverage of Veterans in our community.

The American Legion Department of Texas awarded KBTX their Television Station of the Year award Friday.

Donnie Tuggle accepted the award during their annual convention in Austin.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your service,” Tuggle said to the group of Veterans. “Thank you for allowing us to share your stories. Thank you for allowing us to be an advocate for Veterans. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan nominated KBTX for the award.

The award is given to news stations each year for their outstanding contribution to the public understanding of the goals and objectives of the programs.

“We get support from these folks anytime we ask for it,” the presenter of the award said. “Donnie has done pieces about everything we have done at the post. He has been there as a part of our community that supports veterans throughout the year.”

WTAW in Bryan was given the Radio Station of the Year Award.

