Johnny Manziel to open bar, night club on Northgate

Johnny Manziel to open bar, nightclub on Northgate(Johnny Manziel's Money Bar)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A well-known Aggie and Heisman Trophy winner is opening up his own spot on Northgate this fall. It’s going to be called “Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar”.

The address listed on the business’ website is 115 College Main Street. That’s across from Social Lounge.

The bar and nightclub will be open Monday - Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

The new spot is expected to open Fall 2023.

TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month