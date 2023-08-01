Johnny Manziel to open bar, night club on Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A well-known Aggie and Heisman Trophy winner is opening up his own spot on Northgate this fall. It’s going to be called “Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar”.

The address listed on the business’ website is 115 College Main Street. That’s across from Social Lounge.

The bar and nightclub will be open Monday - Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

The new spot is expected to open Fall 2023.

🏈Johnny Manziel is opening a bar at Northgate in College Station. Opening this fall. 115 College Main Street (which I believe is the building across from Social Lounge)



➡️Web: https://t.co/pKeDGIgAMW pic.twitter.com/j9SyEvsdaq — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) August 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.