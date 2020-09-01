Advertisement

Friends share new information about Bryan plane crash survivor

Luke Armstrong was the only survivor of Sunday’s plane crash.
Luke Armstrong was the only survivor of Sunday's plane crash in Bryan.
Luke Armstrong was the only survivor of Sunday's plane crash in Bryan.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -We are learning lots of new details on the lone survivor of Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Bryan.

Luke Armstrong is still recovering in the hospital from his critical injuries. His recovery is expected to take time. Armstrong is a Senior at Texas A&M studying Construction Science, according to friends.

Sunday afternoon his girlfriend Victoria Walker and her parents Tamara and David died when their plane crashed at Coulter Airfield.

Armstrong is also a member of the Texas A&M Waterski Club.

”We’re really just trying to stay positive for you know him and his family and all his friends they’re all going through a lot,” said Dylan Wickersheim, president of the Texas A&M Waterski Club. He said Luke has been part of the group for years. He said Armstrong waterskis with them and also likes to teach kids how to wake surf.

“Since his freshman year he’s been around us hung out many times, had wonderful memories. He always makes us laugh,” said Wickersheim.

Wickersheim said Armstrong is continuing to recover from his injuries at the hospital but the outlook is good.

”I had met him once or twice and seemed like a really, really upstanding young man,” said Randy Hargrave, a longtime family friend of the Walkers.

Friends tell us Luke and Victoria were dating.

“Just two outstanding fine young people and be praying for him because he’s still I think he’s still got a long way to go to recover from this,” said Hargrave.

”Just keep Luke in your prayers and Victoria and her parents and anyone else in the family that has been affected by this. Stay strong. Luke’s a fighter, he’ll get through this,” added Wickersheim.

Federal investigators are still looking into why that plane crashed.

We have our previous story on the other plane crash victims here.

Our original story on the crash can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/1

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 4 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

News

UPDATE: Madisonville cop accused of kicking man in the back during traffic stop

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested last month in Madison County.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Madisonville cop accused of kicking man in the back during traffic stop

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested last month in Madison County.

News

Abbott hints he could share ‘next steps’ soon on COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Governor was responding to a Tweet Monday night when he said more information could be available soon.

News

College Station FD awarded grant to help prevent occupational cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
It prevents harmful particulates from accumulating in the fire stations which can contribute to firefighter occupational cancer.

Local

Bryan ISD teacher reads her newly published book to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan ISD Teacher is also an author.

News

Family friends of plane crash victims share details about their life, impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|