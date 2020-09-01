Friends share new information about Bryan plane crash survivor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -We are learning lots of new details on the lone survivor of Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Bryan.

Luke Armstrong is still recovering in the hospital from his critical injuries. His recovery is expected to take time. Armstrong is a Senior at Texas A&M studying Construction Science, according to friends.

Sunday afternoon his girlfriend Victoria Walker and her parents Tamara and David died when their plane crashed at Coulter Airfield.

Armstrong is also a member of the Texas A&M Waterski Club.

”We’re really just trying to stay positive for you know him and his family and all his friends they’re all going through a lot,” said Dylan Wickersheim, president of the Texas A&M Waterski Club. He said Luke has been part of the group for years. He said Armstrong waterskis with them and also likes to teach kids how to wake surf.

“Since his freshman year he’s been around us hung out many times, had wonderful memories. He always makes us laugh,” said Wickersheim.

Wickersheim said Armstrong is continuing to recover from his injuries at the hospital but the outlook is good.

”I had met him once or twice and seemed like a really, really upstanding young man,” said Randy Hargrave, a longtime family friend of the Walkers.

Friends tell us Luke and Victoria were dating.

“Just two outstanding fine young people and be praying for him because he’s still I think he’s still got a long way to go to recover from this,” said Hargrave.

”Just keep Luke in your prayers and Victoria and her parents and anyone else in the family that has been affected by this. Stay strong. Luke’s a fighter, he’ll get through this,” added Wickersheim.

Federal investigators are still looking into why that plane crashed.





