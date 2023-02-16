Child having trouble with communication, motor skills? Try Straight Talk Speech Therapy!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many parents are realizing that their children are struggling with communication and motor skills after the pandemic and may benefit from seeing a child pathologist or therapist.

Today, The Three stopped by Straight Talk Speech Therapy in College Station to speak with Speech Language Pathologist Deborah Horan, who says she created Straight Talk to provide the community with high quality services to help local children.

At Straight Talk Speech Therapy they specialize in physical, occupational and speech therapy with a holistic approach.

“So we specialize in things like reflex integration therapy, oral myofunction disorders, apraxia feeding, picky eaters, kids that have handwriting trouble, balance issues, toddlers that are having trouble with their gait, walking and balancing and trunk control.”

Horan suggests parents be proactive rather than reactive.

“We offer free consultations, and if we don’t feel like we’re the right fit for you, we’re going to do what’s best for you and your child.”

Straight Talk encourages family involvement and there are some things parents or guardians can do at home.

“Things parents can do at home is always reading to your child, talking about what you’re doing while you’re doing it, and then praising your child when they do say something.”

Horan says what makes Straight Talk different from other speech therapy programs is the approach.

“I think it’s our holistic approach, and now we don’t just offer speech therapy services. We offer the oral, facial, biology aspect for speech, sensory integration and reflex integration therapy,” she explained.

Straight Talk Speech Therapy is located inside of Play Oasis on Texas Ave in College Station.

For more information on services or hours of operation visit here.

