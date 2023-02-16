Child having trouble with communication, motor skills? Try Straight Talk Speech Therapy!

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many parents are realizing that their children are struggling with communication and motor skills after the pandemic and may benefit from seeing a child pathologist or therapist.

Today, The Three stopped by Straight Talk Speech Therapy in College Station to speak with Speech Language Pathologist Deborah Horan, who says she created Straight Talk to provide the community with high quality services to help local children.

At Straight Talk Speech Therapy they specialize in physical, occupational and speech therapy with a holistic approach.

“So we specialize in things like reflex integration therapy, oral myofunction disorders, apraxia feeding, picky eaters, kids that have handwriting trouble, balance issues, toddlers that are having trouble with their gait, walking and balancing and trunk control.”

Horan suggests parents be proactive rather than reactive.

“We offer free consultations, and if we don’t feel like we’re the right fit for you, we’re going to do what’s best for you and your child.”

Straight Talk encourages family involvement and there are some things parents or guardians can do at home.

“Things parents can do at home is always reading to your child, talking about what you’re doing while you’re doing it, and then praising your child when they do say something.”

Horan says what makes Straight Talk different from other speech therapy programs is the approach.

“I think it’s our holistic approach, and now we don’t just offer speech therapy services. We offer the oral, facial, biology aspect for speech, sensory integration and reflex integration therapy,” she explained.

Straight Talk Speech Therapy is located inside of Play Oasis on Texas Ave in College Station.

For more information on services or hours of operation visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus
David White.
First TEEX firefighter instructor dies, leaves long-lasting legacy in fire services

Latest News

Schulte Roofing shows customer appreciate with special program
Schulte Roofing shows customer appreciation with special program
You can catch a performance Feb. 23, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m., or the matinee on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
Learn about the process of theatre with the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe
This Saturday, February 18, BVMMA is hosting a self defense class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn self defense and have fun doing it
THE THR3E(Recurring) - blinn bryan theatre
THE THR3E(Recurring) - blinn bryan theatre