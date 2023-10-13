Sisterhood is sacred at this tattoo studio

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think of Friday the 13th, do images of black cats and broken mirrors come to mind? How about flash tattoos?

Located at 809 University Dr East, Sacred Sisters Tattoo is fully female owned and operated.

Owner, Lexi Wang, says her vision was always for the studio to be staffed by female artists.

“I was a registered nurse in Australia, where I worked in a predominantly female environment. I worked with a lot of amazing nurses and I got to witness how a group of women with a high level of skills work together to form an efficient and effective team. The idea of having an all female operated studio was appealing to me, so when I decided to open my own studio, it was no surprise. That’s what I wanted it to be like, all female artists,” Wang said.

She says the name Sacred Sisters was a group decision between the five of them.

“We are really proud to call each other sisters,” she said.

Every first Friday of the month, Sacred Sisters hosts a “First Friday Flash,” offering great prices on specific designs.

This month, they’re hosting a Friday the 13th sale instead.

“One of us chooses a theme and then collectively, we draw out different designs and assemble them together. It’s a great opportunity for customers, both new and old, to come in and meet all the artists and get a tattoo,” Wang said.

Except for during flash sales, all tattoo appointments must be booked ahead of time. You can visit the Sacred Sisters website here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Sgt. Kyle Dockery
Huntsville police officer shot, suspect killed at apartment complex
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston
While east of the path of annularity, the Brazos Valley will still have a great view of a...
Looking up to see the solar eclipse on Saturday? Here’s what to expect in the Brazos Valley.
TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
New update for the proposed Interstate 14 that would cross into Bryan

Latest News

A historic event is back in Madisonville for the 22nd year.
Texas Mushroom Festival takes over Madisonville
The luncheon will introduce people to the work that SHIP has been doing over the last year in...
SHIP International prepares for annual luncheon
Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is the latest extension of the Kendra Scott brand.
Get your hands on these limited time accessories from Kendra Scott’s newest collection
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Texas Mushroom Festival takes over Madisonville