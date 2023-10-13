Sisterhood is sacred at this tattoo studio

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think of Friday the 13th, do images of black cats and broken mirrors come to mind? How about flash tattoos?

Located at 809 University Dr East, Sacred Sisters Tattoo is fully female owned and operated.

Owner, Lexi Wang, says her vision was always for the studio to be staffed by female artists.

“I was a registered nurse in Australia, where I worked in a predominantly female environment. I worked with a lot of amazing nurses and I got to witness how a group of women with a high level of skills work together to form an efficient and effective team. The idea of having an all female operated studio was appealing to me, so when I decided to open my own studio, it was no surprise. That’s what I wanted it to be like, all female artists,” Wang said.

She says the name Sacred Sisters was a group decision between the five of them.

“We are really proud to call each other sisters,” she said.

Every first Friday of the month, Sacred Sisters hosts a “First Friday Flash,” offering great prices on specific designs.

This month, they’re hosting a Friday the 13th sale instead.

“One of us chooses a theme and then collectively, we draw out different designs and assemble them together. It’s a great opportunity for customers, both new and old, to come in and meet all the artists and get a tattoo,” Wang said.

Except for during flash sales, all tattoo appointments must be booked ahead of time. You can visit the Sacred Sisters website here to learn more.

